By IAN BYRON

More by this Author

A Seventh Day Adventist Church pastor in Migori County has accused officers from Awendo Police Station of stealing offerings from a local church.

The officers allegedly stormed Ranen Got Church on Saturday and walked away with over Sh35,000.

Pastor Jack Oyungu claimed that six police officers raided the church at around 11:00 am as workers were counting collections during the week of prayer that ended on Saturday.

Church members held special prayers on Sunday following the incident.

“The members were not conducting any services following the government’s directive. The five were part of the church’s administration who were consolidating tithes and offerings from members in basins when the officers came in,” Pastor Oyungu told Nation on Sunday.

“I was in my house in the church compound when I heard a commotion and went out to check. The officers threatened to arrest me when I asked why they were harassing people inside the church,” the cleric said.

Advertisement

The pastor said the officers later returned part of the money when locals started gathering.

“They [police] arrested the five people, took them out of the church compound but released them upon seeing a surging crowd. They made away with Sh6,000,” the pastor said.

“This was daylight robbery by police in full uniform, we will offer special prayers for them to return to what belongs to God,” he said.

Awendo Officer Commanding Police Division Mary Wakuu said she had not received any official complaint from the church officials about the incident.