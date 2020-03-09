By IAN BYRON

Police in Uriri Constituency, Migori County are investigating an incident in which students at Uriri Vocational Training Center attacked a security guard on Saturday, resulting in his death from injuries inflicted.

The altercation started after the guard and the students accused each other of stealing light bulbs from the institution.

The establishment has been closed indefinitely following the incident.

Uriri Sub-county Police Commander Peter Njoroge said the guard, identified as Moses Nobro, was attacked by students in vengeance after he beat up three students accusing them of dismounting security bulbs.

“The middle-aged man, a security officer at the institution, attacked and injured the students before their colleagues revenged, beating him senseless over claims of missing security bulbs,” said the police boss.

According to Mr Njoroge, the students attacked the deceased, who was said to be drunk at the time, with blunt objects, inflicting serious bodily injuries.

