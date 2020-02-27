The mother of four claimed that her husband had disowned her.

By IAN BYRON

A 23-year-old woman stunned Migori town residents on Wednesday when she attempted to sell her two children to raise Sh400,000.

The woman claimed she was overwhelmed by the burden or raising the children. She opted to sell her daughters aged four and two years to raise money to buy a piece of land.

The mother of four claimed that her husband had disowned her. She claimed that all her children were sired by different men whom she met in different towns across the country.

“I have been through difficult situations with these children after siring them with different men. I have decided to sell the young girls for Sh400,000 and buy land where I can settle with their male siblings,” she said.

The woman alleged that she had tried in vain to seek assistance from well-wishers.

“No one seems to welcome me anymore. I lack a shelter and I have been living in makeshifts with the children and sometimes going without food. I would be very happy if I get someone to buy my two daughters,” she said. Officers from Migori Police Station later whisked her away for safe custody.