Over 200 students to get scholarships
Thursday December 27 2018
Migori Governor Okoth Obado has announced the issuing of scholarships to poor students who scored more than 350 marks in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).
Speaking during the event at Migori stadium on Thursday, Mr Obado said the programme will in the long run help spur the region's growth.
"I initiated this programme after I realised that financing high school education was a big challenge to many households. This programme seeks to create a pool of professionals that will drive the country's growth," he said.
The Governor’s Scholarship scheme that was started in 2015 supplements the ward bursary programme.
So that all can benefit, the governor directed the county’s education department to develop a guideline that will promote equality.
"Further, the department must come up with an effective monitoring and evaluation tool that will enhance consistent monitoring, reward systems and guidance and counselling to make sure that only the beneficiaries who performed to our expectations gain," Mr Obado said.