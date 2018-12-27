Over 200 students to get scholarships

By VIVERE NANDIEMO

Migori Governor Okoth Obado has announced the issuing of scholarships to poor students who scored more than 350 marks in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).

Speaking during the event at Migori stadium on Thursday, Mr Obado said the programme will in the long run help spur the region's growth.

"I initiated this programme after I realised that financing high school education was a big challenge to many households. This programme seeks to create a pool of professionals that will drive the country's growth," he said.

The Governor’s Scholarship scheme that was started in 2015 supplements the ward bursary programme.

So that all can benefit, the governor directed the county’s education department to develop a guideline that will promote equality.