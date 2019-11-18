Rongo OCPD Joel Kiptum said police acted swiftly and arrested four candidates while 16 others escaped.

During the swoop, two mobile phones suspected to have been used by the students to communicate with the girls were recovered.

By IAN BYRON

More by this Author

By SHARON ACHIENG

More by this Author

Police in Rongo, Migori County, on Sunday night arrested four Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education male candidates who sneaked into a dormitory at a girls’ school.

The four were among 20 Kanyawanga High School students who sneaked into a dormitory at Tuk Jowi Girls Secondary School at midnight.

During the swoop, two mobile phones suspected to have been used by the students to communicate with the girls were recovered.

Rongo OCPD Joel Kiptum said police acted swiftly and arrested four candidates while 16 others escaped.

20 BOYS MISSING

He said Tuk Jowi principal called his Kanyawanga counterpart who found that 20 boys were missing. Mr Kiptum said the students were notorious for visiting the girls' schools at night.

Advertisement

The students were later released on free bond to continue with the examinations. They were, however, instructed to report to Rongo Police Station after completing the exams.

“We released the four on a free bond but will require them report to the station on Friday after completing their exams for further action,” Mr Kiptum said.

He called on School authorities to remain vigilant during the examination period and take care of the students noting that they could be victims of attack from locals.

“They school (authorities) must be vigilant in securing the school environment because students may end up being attacked by locals,” he said.

He urged the students to concentrate on their studies and avoid spending their time on misplaced priorities.