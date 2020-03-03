In December 2019, the minor’s family had accused officers attached to Isebania Police Station of illegally locking up the girl after she went to report the defilement.

Locals say the suspect, who is on the run, often makes technical appearances in local pubs within the town and roams freely in the company of his colleagues.

By IAN BYRON

Police in Isebania are on the spot over allegations that they have been reluctant to arrest and prosecute their colleague who was accused of defiling his daughter in December before locking her up in cells to conceal evidence.

They have appealed to the Inspector-General of Police George Mutyambai to intervene and bring the culprit to book.

'OUT OF COURT'

They accuse local police of harbouring a suspect despite the grave accusations levelled against him. A confidential source told Nation that the officer is a common face at a famous joint in Awendo town.

The revelation comes even as the suspect’s family sought to negotiate with the 12-year-old victim’s guardians to settle the matter out of court.

The guardian said officers from the Independent Police Oversight Authority (Ipoa) took the minor into witness protection at an undisclosed location after her plight was highlighted in December.

“They took her away to an undisclosed location. Since then, the suspect’s family have been campaigning to have the matter settled without involving the police,” said the guardian.

Kuria West police chief Benard Muriuki said they are narrowing down on the 42-year-old suspect and will press fresh charges once he is found. Mr Muriuki said the suspect was constantly on the move, making it hard to catch him.

“We had established his hideout following a tip-off but he changed location. It seems there is someone feeding him intelligence on police operations but we will soon catch up with him,” he said.

Mr Muriuki declined to comment on claims of a police cover-up.

The girl claimed that her father defiled her on November 1 at their home in Nyabohanse after luring her into his bedroom. The man was arrested and later released under unclear circumstances before the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) wrote a letter seeking to dismiss the case, citing lack of evidence.

In a letter seen by Nation dated November 5, Mr Martin Mwongera, a senior prosecution counsel in the ODPP wrote to the Isebania Police Station commander seeking to have the case terminated.