Awendo police boss Jacob Waluke said the minors will be arraigned for burglary and theft of government property once investigation is completed.

By IAN BYRON

More by this Author

Police in Awendo locked up eight primary school pupils on Tuesday on claims of stealing 23 laptops at Yago Primary School.

The gadgets were part of a consignment from the Ministry of Education to boost the Digital Literacy Programme at the school.

The laptops allegedly disappeared from the head teacher’s office.

Police acting on a tip-off from recovered 11 gadgets and arrested eight pupils.

Awendo Education director Yashon Magara said police arrested the Standard Six and Seven pupils as main suspects.

He said the pupils are in police custody and will help police recover the gadgets that are still missing.

Advertisement

Awendo police boss Jacob Waluke said the minors will be arraigned for burglary and theft of government property once investigation is completed.