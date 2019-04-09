By CECIL ODONGO

Some leaders from Migori have called on Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to deploy security officers to the county to deal with a gang known as Sangwenya which they allege is linked to Governor Okoth Obado and has been blamed for terrorising residents and critics of the county boss.

But the governor has denied using Sangwenya to suppress divergent views from politicians and other critics who are opposed to his style of leadership.

According to Suna West MP Peter Masara who does not see eye to eye with the county chief, Sangwenya has been terrorising and maiming locals who are seen to be in Mr Obado’s bad books without police intervention.

INTIMIDATION

“Our efforts to liaise with the police and other security agencies so that Sangwenya is uprooted out of Migori County have not borne any fruit and we fear things may become worse. We will not be silenced by this group that is being used by the governor to intimidate and harass us just because we have a different political stand and we don’t support his style of leadership,” Mr Masara said.

“If you oppose or raise any issue of development that doesn’t auger well with him (Obado), then Sangwenya will come for you either to threaten you or finish you. I will not keep quiet because of fear of being the target of the group. I was elected by the people and I have to fight for their rights,” said Mr Masara during an interview with Nation.

PETITION MPS

On the other hand, Kuria East MP Marua Kitayama promised to petition his colleagues in Parliament to force Dr Matiang’i to appear before them and explain why the gang has not been tamed yet locals and leaders continue to suffer in Migori.

“Sangwenya has the last say on all matters of Migori County and most ODM leaders in the county are now afraid of speaking about it in public for fear of being attacked or losing votes in 2022. The notorious gang has in more than one instances raided the county assembly chambers and beaten, threatened or intimidated ward representatives seen to be opposing the county government’s development policies,” Mr Kitayama said.

VENTURE INTO CRIME

The Jubilee legislator warned that the group might venture into other criminal activities towards and after the 2022 General Election after Mr Obado exits from county leadership “since they will no longer be guaranteed the full financial support they have been receiving”.

But while responding to the claims by the MPS, Governor Obado’s communication team led by Mr Nicholas Anyuor dismissed the accusations, insisting that their boss does not have an illegal militia group and called on those with any evidence of the existence of Sangwenya to take it to the police.

REPORT TO POLICE

Mr Anyuor also asked those who are said to have been maimed by the gang to come out and report to the police.

“Those two MPs are petty and have been tarnishing the governor’s name in public meetings and funerals with claims that have no basis. I want to categorically say that the Mr Obado is not operating or sponsoring any illegal gang in any part of Migori County. Let them report those claims to the police if they have any evidence and we shall be there to face them,” said Mr Anyuor.

He also said that he is not aware of any attack on the Migori County Assembly.

LEAVE OBADO ALONE

“We are tired of politics. Let them allow the governor to work for the people of Migori who elected him. Mr Obado is not a violent person and he belongs to a different political league, way above Hon Masara and Hon Kitayama, so they should stop linking him to Sangwenya which, according to us, doesn’t exist,” said Mr Anyuor.

Speaking to the Nation by phone, Migori County Police Boss Joseph Nthenge acknowledged the existence of Sangwenya but said he does not know its leaders or members.

He added that the police cannot arrest anyone in connection to the claims made because no formal complaints have been lodged by the politicians.

“Yes I have heard of the group called Sangwenya and in one instance last year police officers had to repulse a group believed to be them when they tried to invade the county assembly. Let the politicians lodge their complaints formally with us but I cannot make arrest based on hearsay. A lot is being said about Sangwenya but nobody is providing any information to us concerning their acts and intentions,” said Mr Nthenge.