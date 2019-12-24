By IAN BYRON

Police in Rongo have launched a manhunt for a suspect who attacked and killed his neighbour over a land dispute on Monday.

According to Rongo Sub-County Police Commander Joel Kiptum, the victim was embroiled in a boundary dispute with the assailant who hit him with a jembe, killing him in the process.

The incident occurred in North Kamwango village, some 10 kilometers from Rongo town.

“We received information of murder in North Kamwango village. Two people were embroiled in a land dispute which turned fatal. The victim was hit with a jembe on the head killing him instantly,” Mr Kiptum said.

The officer added that the suspect fled after committing the crime and appealed to locals to volunteer information that could lead to his arrest.

RUNAWAY SUSPECT

“The suspect is still at large and going by his actions, I am calling on anyone with information that could lead to his arrest to report since he is dangerous,” he said.

He called on locals to remain calm as police investigate the matter.

The incident has sparked outrage from area residents who have threatened to set the suspect’s house ablaze.

“How could he take someone’s life over boundary? If our grandparents lived here years back but never quarrelled over this land, where did he get the guts to commit such an offense,” posed Dickens Onyango, a neighbour privy to the boundary issue.

Another local, Ms Jecinter Ochieng, called for speedy investigations and arrest of the culprit noting that his disappearance could pose tension in the area.

“There is a possibility of retaliatory attacks from the family of the victim if justice is not done. We want the police to track and bring the suspect to book,” she said.