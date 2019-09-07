Woman found dead at a Migori hotel

The Saturday morning incident left residents in shock as neighbours thronged the hotel to view the body.

The woman identified as Jane Auma is said to be a waitress at the eatery where her body was found.

By IAN BYRON

Police in Awendo sub county have launched investigations into an incident where a 25-year-old woman was found dead at an eatery in Sare estate within Awendo town.

The woman identified as Jane Auma is said to be a waitress at the eatery where her body was found.

The eatery owner Ms Eveline Akinyi said she found the hotel door partly opened when she reported for work in the morning and that some utensils were missing.

“When I left her on Friday evening, she was well, but I was shocked to find the door open when I reported for work. Her body was lying on a mattress on the floor,” she said.

Awendo Deputy OCPD Jacob Walukhu said the police could not immediately establish the cause of the death as there were no visible injuries on the woman’s body.

“Police officers who visited the scene found the body lying on a mattress with no visible injuries. There was no sign of struggle at the scene,” the officer noted.

Mr Walukhu said Ms Akinyi had recorded a statement at Awendo Police Station and was helping the police with investigations.