By IAN BYRON

A 23-year-old woman from Migori County dived to her death in River Kuja after her creditors threatened to auction her property over a Sh9,000 loan.

Ms Sylvia Aluoch, reports say, was under pressure to repay a soft loan she had acquired from Wabongo B Group, where she is a member.

The merry-go-round group threatened to auction part of her property to recover the cash and were heading to her home when she alighted from a motorcycle and jumped into the river.

Uriri sub county commander Peter Njoroge said the woman from Ongito village was a member of the group and had acquired a loan which she was unable to pay.

“I urge residents to exercise self-control and seek help whenever they are faced with financial challenges. This is an issue that could have been solved and it did not have to end this way,” he said.

The search for her body is still underway.