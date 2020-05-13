By IAN BYRON

Police and Covid-19 response teams in Migori are hunting down seven of the eight people who escaped from a quarantine centre in the county on Tuesday night.

The eight staged the escape from St Mary’s Mabera Girls in Kuria West sub-county following news that three of their roommates had tested positive for the virus.

According to county Health executive Dr Isca Oluoch, the eight escaped through the school fence during a heavy downpour.

Police arrested one of the escapees, a man, as he attempted to slip into Tanzania on Wednesday.

Dr Oluoch said the escapee had been taken back into quarantine and will be charged for endangering lives.

A senior health officer said the eight panicked after three new coronavirus cases were reported at the isolation centre on Tuesday.

“They were about to be released from the isolation after completing 14 days, but became anxious after new cases were reported at the facility,” said the officer who declined to be named as he is not allowed to speak to the press.

At the same time, people being quarantined at the facility have raised concerns over poor standards, which they said expose them to the virus.

“We are congested in dingy rooms and we are forced to fend for ourselves,” said Mr Benson Mutie, who is isolated at the centre.

A total of 162 people are being held at different isolation facilities across the county.

Migori county Public Health Chief Phidale Majiwa said meals at the facilities will be provided at the cost of quarantined people.