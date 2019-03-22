By WACHIRA MWANGI

More by this Author

At least 165, 900 people in the Coast counties of Tana River, Kilifi and Kwale have affected by drought and hunger, the Devolution Ministry has said.

While addressing journalists at Pride Inn Paradise Resort in Shanzu, Devolution Chief Administrative Secretary Hussein Dado said that the government has put in place mechanism to distribute food to the affected areas.

He said among those affected, about 63,000 people are from Kilifi, over 50,000 in Tana River while 45,000 are in Kwale County.

MOST AFFECTED

He explained that the three counties are the most affected by drought in the region.

He added that Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa will Friday visit Tana River County to distribute relief food to the affected residents.

Mr Dado said that it is in the government’s interest to secure lives, adding that the ministry is changing its tactics in addressing drought.

He said the ministry, through the Department of ASAL, is trying to move from relief supply to resilience to enable the affected communities wipe out hunger.