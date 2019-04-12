By BRIAN OCHARO

Two people captured on CCTV stealing from an M-Pesa shop in Mombasa were on Friday charged with robbing six people of Sh277,875 and killing a businessman.

Mr Brighton Johnstone Naiya and Mr Mohamed Hassan are accused of stealing an unknown amount of money from M-Pesa agent Johaness Obino and shooting him dead at Jomvu Aldina in Changamwe.

The court was told they committed the crime armed with machetes and a pistol. Mr Obino was killed after the money was stolen.

OTHER CRIMES

Mr Naiya and Mr Hassan are also accused of stealing a motorcycle as well as seven phones from other M-Pesa shop operators.

The operators were identified as Omar Makuto, Victoria Njoki, Judith Okungi, Nancy Misango, Saddam Mjomba and Maurice Marahaba.

The court heard that the suspects and accomplices who were still at large brandished machetes and a pistol when they attacked the business people.

The prosecution said the crimes took place between March 19 and 23 in Changamwe and that Mr Makuto suffered serious bullets wounds in an incident that saw him lose Sh10,975.

PLEA

The accused pleaded not guilty to seven counts of robbery with violence before Mombasa Resident Magistrate Christine Ogweno.

Their other would-be accomplices - Mr Chris Odhiambo and Mr Evans Munyoki - were not charged.

In an affidavit to oppose bond, investigating officer Fatuma Rajab told the court that the suspects were part of a gang that committed robberies and left victims seriously injured or dead..

“The two were riders in the robberies. I have established that they are members of a large syndicate of armed robbers within the county,” she said.

OFFICER'S KILLING

The officer also informed the court that the suspects’ accomplices killed police constable Jared Oroko in Taveta town, Taita Taveta County, as he pursued them.

He said one gun was found and that others were still in the hands of the criminals. As such, he said, the gang was likely to continue attacking M-Pesa shop operators.

“The main suspects are still at large but efforts are being made to apprehend and bring them to court. If they are released are likely to interfere with the process," she said.

"The suspects are facing a capital offence so they might abscond,” she added.

Ms Fatuma also said the victims and their families feared for their lives so police needed time to put them under witness protection.

The magistrate recused herself from the case, saying she had recorded a confession from Mr Naiya, who said he was part of the gang in the robbery caught on camera.