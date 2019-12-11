By MOHAMED AHMED

More by this Author

Police have arrested two suspects linked to machete attacks in Likoni, Mombasa County.

Abdallah Rashid and Brian Ochieng, both 18, were arrested at their hideout at Geti ya Nanga in Majengo Mapya during a raid.

“Detectives received information that a group of six armed youths had assembled in an incomplete building in preparation to wreak havoc on members of the public,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said.

WEAPONS

During the operation, police found two pangas, two slashers, a sword and a metal bar.

Likoni Sub County Police Commander, Jane Munywoki, said police were pursuing the four suspects who escaped.

Advertisement

Mr Rashid and Mr Ochieng will be arraigned on Wednesday.

WAKALI KWANZA

The arrests came four days after four suspected members of the Wakali Kwanza gang were cornered at Mombasa Island.

Police arrested a 17 year-old girl, 23 year-old Nicholas Guku Ngare, Salim Bakari, 24, and 20 year-old Stephen Otiende.

That week, another three members of the gang were apprehended in Kisauni.

Some of the suspects were among those who escaped with bullet wounds when police conducted raids earlier.

86 BATTALION

Police have heightened operations following gang attacks in Mombasa, majority of them taking place in Likoni and Kisauni.

Recently, a boda boda rider was slashed with a machete in Mwaweche, Likoni, by a gang of eight youth.

The latest attack in Kisauni was by the 86 Battalion gang, which left 10 people seriously wounded.