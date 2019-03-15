The three girls, two boarders and a day scholar, were taken from a boarding primary school in Nyali by a boda boda rider.

By WINNIE ATIENO

More by this Author

Three Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates have been abducted by a boda boda rider in Nyali.

The three girls, two boarders and a day scholar, were taken from a boarding primary school in Nyali by a boda boda rider on Wednesday.

“The man came and took our children. When I asked the watchman, he told us they had gone to buy viazi [potatoes]. This is the third day, I can't sleep or eat. I urge the Inspector General of police or Interior [CS] Fred Matiang'i to help us,” cried a mother of one of the abducted girls.

The parent, Ms Emily Nanjala reported the matter to Nyali Police Station whose Occurrence Book number is 26/14/3/19.

“My daughter, a 13-year-old girl left home on Wednesday morning but she never came back home. I reported the matter to the police station and to date no one has helped me. My daughter might be killed or anything might happen to her,” said the mother.

Relatives of the abducted girls are at Dog Section in Kisauni where they have gone to apprehend the man suspected to have abducted the girls.