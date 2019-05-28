Dr Patta said they had also started treatment of water sources in the entire county to prevent the cases of waterborne diseases.

Mombasa County Director of Health Shem Patta said two centres have been set up to deal with water borne diseases.

By MOHAMED AHMED

At least 30 cases of diarrhoea have been reported in the last one week in Mombasa following the recent rains.

CHOLERA

“We recorded 14 cases at our Mwembe-Tayari centre and 15 others in the Bamburi facility. The facilities were set up to deal with cases of water borne disease. Those that we have recorded are not cholera cases,” said Dr Patta.

He said four health facilities had been shut down to prevent a possible cholera outbreak.

The most affected facilities are in Kisauni and Nyali sub-counties.

WATER TREATMENT

They include Ziwa la Ngombe, Maweni, Jomvu Model and Magongo health centres.

Dr Patta said they had also started treatment of water sources in the entire county to prevent the cases of waterborne diseases.