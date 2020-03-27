39 convicts freed from Mombasa jails

By PHILIP MUYANGA

More by this Author

Thirty nine prisoners have been released from jails in Mombasa in a decongestion effort by the prisons department.

The convicts were serving sentences of three years and below, officials said.

"The list (of prisoners) will continuously be updated as and when revisions are determined by respective judges," said Mombasa Law Court's Deputy Registrar Christine Ogweno.

According to Ms Ogweno, the exercise is still ongoing and will include files from Shanzu and Kwale courts.

At the same time, Mombasa Chief Magistrate Edna Nyaloti and Ms Ogweno were on Friday set to review bonds and cash bails given to various suspects in a bid to decongest prisons.

The exercise was expected to be conducted in video conference.

Advertisement