By LUCY MKANYIKA

Four people died while 12 were injured on Wednesday morning, when a truck and a matatu collided head-on at Man Eaters on Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

Voi Sub-county Police Commander Bernstein Shari said the matatu heading to Mombasa had been overtaking at a corner when the accident occurred.

Mr Shari said the driver of the passenger service vehicle was to blame for the incident.

The 12, who included the drivers of the two vehicles, were taken to Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi, Taita Taveta County.

On October 26, four people died after two cars collided head-on near Emali township on Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

Police said the driver of one of the vehicles had been attempting to overtake the other car but ended up hitting an oncoming one.