Five people in Old Town Mombasa, who tested positive for Covid-19, have disappeared form their homes together with their families.

They were among more than 50 people whose samples were tested earlier.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho regretted that the people resorted to fleeing despite knowing their status.

“The report we have is that they decided to take their families and hide,” he told a press briefing at his office in the county on Thursday.

“What does that help? I have never heard of that in this world ... that you know you are sick and go into hiding [sic]. Who does that? What that means is that you are putting the other families you have run to at risk,” he said.

Addressing journalists flanked by County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo and other members of the county's Covid-19 response team, the governor said police launched a search for the five people.

Mombasa had a total of 202 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Thursday, according to the Health ministry's report for the day.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman announced 25 new infections, saying Nairobi accounted for 17, Kajiado and Wajir two each and Migori, Isiolo, Mombasa and Nakuru one each.

Dr Aman also announced that seven more patients had been discharged, raising the total number of recoveries to 197.