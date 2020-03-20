Eight tested for coronavirus in Mombasa

By PHILIP MUYANGA

Mombasa County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo Friday said eight people in the coastal city have been tested for the new coronavirus.

Mr Kitiyo said the results are yet to come out.

Speaking to reporters at Bandari Maritime Academy, Mr Kitiyo said there are many people in Mombasa who are in isolation after arriving in the country from abroad.

At the same time, Mr Kitiyo said the county emergency response team on Covid-19 has with immediate effect suspended all congregational prayer gatherings in churches, mosques and temples for the next 14 days.

He further announced the closure of Kongowea Market. He said the market will remain closed for 30 days.

The county commissioner allayed fears that commodity prices will increase following the closure of Kongowea Market. He said he expects prices to drop.

Mr Kitiyo said raising food prices is a crime.

“The county emergency response committee on Covid-19 also recommended immediate closure of all bars, restaurants, playgrounds, gyms, movie theatres, liquor dens, cyber cafes and massage parlours,” said Mr Kitiyo.

He further added that hair salons and barbershops are required to maintain high standards of hygiene and owners should ensure that no more than five people congregate at their premises at the same time.

The county commissioner also said that hand sanitisers must be provided at ATMs and M-Pesa shops.

For public transport, he said, “all bus companies are also expected to clean and disinfect buses after every trip and to screen temperatures of all passengers before boarding,” said Mr Kitiyo.