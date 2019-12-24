Archbishop Kivuva: Tone down the politics for Christmas

By WACHIRA MWANGI

Mombasa Archdiocese Archbishop Martin Kivuva has called on politicians across the country to tone down on politics and give Kenyans time to celebrate Christmas.

He said this was a time for them to preach peace, love and harmony in order to unify Kenyans as they reflect on the birth of Jesus Christ.

“This is a time to humble ourselves and share the love of Christ with one another. Let’s for a moment put politics aside,” Archbishop Kivuva urged.

Archbishop Kivuva said that for Christians, this is a season reminding them of God’s love and that they should accept his invitation and commune with Him.

“It is a time to do good to humanity; visit the sick, share with the less fortunate members of our society and generally a season to show love to one another,” he said.

He implored the society to reflect on the family as the basis of unity, and urged Kenyans to be agents of peace and champion for harmony across the country.

“As we come together during Christmas, we need to also soul search and get back to the ways of the Lord. We need to seek repentance for our nation.