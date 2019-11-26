By MOHAMED AHMED

The body of a man who jumped off a ferry in Mombasa two days ago has been recovered.

Police said the body was found washed ashore near Base Titanium jetty on the mainland side of the Likoni Channel.

A police report indicate the man was found at around 3pm after a two-day search by marine police and local divers.

Likoni Sub-County Police Commander Jane Munywoki confirmed the recovery of the body.

However, she said, “no person has come forward to make a report of a missing person or claim the body”.

The man threw himself into the ocean on Sunday at the Likoni crossing.

He was aboard MV Harambee that was heading to the Mombasa island when the incident took place at about 1.30am, Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) said in a statement on Sunday.

KFS said the man did not seem to be in the right frame of mind.

"The man was dressed in a white top and a black trouser. He left his seat, dashed to the aft prow and dove into the water," KFS said.

MV Harambee is the ferry from which a woman's car slid into the ocean on September 29.