The body of a Technical University of Mombasa, who had been missing since Saturday, was found on Thursday at the Coast General Hospital mortuary.

Timothy Mwirigi, a First Year Civil Engineering student is said to have left his friend Samuel Gacheri in the hostel at 8.30pm on Saturday never to return.

Gacheri said that his friend left and promised to be back shortly. He had left his mobile phone with his friends.

“When he left, we waited for long and assumed he had gone to his house at Kaa Chonjo,” said Gacheri.

When Mwirigi failed to show up the following day, his friends mounted a search before later reporting his disappearance to the university’s security department.

TUM Dean of Students Joel Owino reported the matter to Makupa Police Station on January 21, 2020.

“Our search in hospitals around the school but were unsuccessful until we reached at Coast General Hospital Mortuary where we found his body,” said Mr Owino.

Mwirigi’s body had decomposed an indication that it had stayed in salty water for some time.

Police reports say an unidentified body was first seen on Tuesday night on the shores of Indian Ocean around

Tamarind Restaurant. The body was taken to Coast General Hospital Mortuary on Wednesday.

The cause of student’s death is yet to be established. This is the second death of an engineering student from the institution in less than six months.

In October last year, the body of Caleb Kiplangat was found in Junda, Kisauni Sub County.