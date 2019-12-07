alexa Body retrieved in Likoni crossing tragedy - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Mombasa

Body retrieved in Likoni crossing tragedy

Saturday December 7 2019

Likoni

Body of an unidentified man has been retrieved from the Likoni crossing channel by the Kenya Navy divers. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Following the recovery of the body, ferry services were temporarily stopped triggering protests from commuters.
Advertisement
WACHIRA MWANGI
By WACHIRA MWANGI
More by this Author
MOHAMED AHMED
By MOHAMED AHMED
More by this Author

Kenya Navy divers retrieved the body of a man from the ocean at the Likoni Channel after a vehicle plunged into the water early Saturday.

Officials said a Saloon car with unknown number of occupants sank into the ocean on Saturday at 4.20am.

Kenya Ferry Service (KFS) said in a statement that the driver of the vehicle drove at high speed after purchasing a ticket and plunged into the water.

First responders acted quickly and before 9am Saturday the body of a man was retrieved from the water.

Kenya Navy divers at the scene of the tragedy.
Kenya Navy divers at the scene of the tragedy. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Following the recovery of the body, ferry services were temporarily stopped triggering protests from commuters.

Also Read

Advertisement

Dozens of commuters protested that they were running late for work.

When KFS resumed operation, the huge crowd rushed into the ferry nearly causing a stampede.

Rescue and search efforts are ongoing.

Kenya Navy divers in action at the Likoni
Kenya Navy divers in action at the Likoni crossing early Saturday. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Meanwhile, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho shared a message of sympathy following Likoni tragedy.

Mr Joho said early Saturday that he has dispatched a team of divers from his office to help in the rescue and search mission.

"In the meantime, I urge ferry users and management to be cautious. We can not afford to have any more casualties in similar situations," said Mr Joho in a statement.