A Catholic priest was on Wednesday night found dead in his car that was parked along the Likoni-Lunga Lunga Highway in Mombasa County.

The body of Father Ernest Mutua of Infant Jesus Catholic Church was discovered in the vehicle at Kona ya Polisi near Likoni Police station.

Police believe the Fr Mutua, 75, suffered a heart attack while driving towards the Likoni Channel.

Likoni Sub-County Police Commander Benjamin Rotich said the priest was alone in the vehicle and that preliminary findings show that he may have died during his drive.

“The priest was a patient of high blood pressure and diabetes. We are informed that he parked by the side of the road after his sickness struck. We have, however, launched further investigations into the death,” Mr Rotich told Nation.

Fr Mutua’s followers took to social media platforms to mourn and pour their condolences.

“You brought peace in the church. We are now in the dark. Rest in peace Father,” posted Ms Petronilla Maria, a member of the church located in Mtwapa.

Another follower Rosemarie Mwiitu said: “Rest with angels Father, we loved you, but God has loved you more.”

The priest body has been taken to the Pandya Memorial Hospital mortuary as the church makes burial arrangements.