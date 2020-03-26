alexa Chaos rock Likoni ferry crossing - Daily Nation
Chaos rock Likoni ferry crossing

Thursday March 26 2020

General Service Unit officers took over the Likoni ferry crossing channel in Mombasa on March 26, 2020. PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

MOHAMED AHMED
By MOHAMED AHMED
Chaos erupted Thursday at the Likoni Channel after angry commuters defied social distancing order and boarded a ferry en masse.

Hundreds of commuters hurled stones at police officers who were at the channel to implement the order.

During the Thursday evening chaotic scene, several people were injured in a stampede.

Kenya Red Cross personnel arrived at the scene and took some of the victims to hospital.

An injured commuter is taken to a waiting ambulance. PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Screening machines were vandalised by rowdy pedestrians.

Angry commuters vandalised security screening equipment at the channel. PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Following the incident, there was a traffic snarl-up on the island side.

Motorists had to wait for hours to use the ferries. PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The chaos erupted hours after Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata announced that police will ensure social distancing is observed by pedestrians on ferries.

Mr Elungata said commuters will queue at the waiting bay and observe and stand at least a metre away from each other.

One ferry can carry up to 1,400 people per trip, but during the social distancing demonstration on Thursday not more than 300 people were allowed to board.