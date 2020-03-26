Chaos rock Likoni ferry crossing

By MOHAMED AHMED

More by this Author

Chaos erupted Thursday at the Likoni Channel after angry commuters defied social distancing order and boarded a ferry en masse.

Hundreds of commuters hurled stones at police officers who were at the channel to implement the order.

During the Thursday evening chaotic scene, several people were injured in a stampede.

Kenya Red Cross personnel arrived at the scene and took some of the victims to hospital.

An injured commuter is taken to a waiting ambulance. PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Screening machines were vandalised by rowdy pedestrians.

Advertisement

Angry commuters vandalised security screening equipment at the channel. PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Following the incident, there was a traffic snarl-up on the island side.

Motorists had to wait for hours to use the ferries. PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The chaos erupted hours after Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata announced that police will ensure social distancing is observed by pedestrians on ferries.

Mr Elungata said commuters will queue at the waiting bay and observe and stand at least a metre away from each other.