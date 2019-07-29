By CHARLES LWANGA

The Parliamentary Committee on Energy has recommended the separation of electricity meters among the Coast water companies at Baricho Water Works in order to solve the problem of water shortage as a result of unpaid power bills.

The committee, led by Vice-chairman Robert Pukose, who is also the Endebess MP, said the separation will enable each water company foot its own electricity bills to avoid water disconnection.

"This will reduce inconvenience and blame games on electricity bill payments since some water companies have been blaming their colleagues for water disconnection due to unpaid bills," he said.

WATER COMPANIES

The water companies include Mariakani Water and Sewerage Company, Malindi Water and Sewerage Company and Mombasa Water and Sewerage Company.

The three water companies which serve more than one million people operate under the Coast Water Services Board which is mandated to oversee water supply.

Others stakeholders present during the resolution include Kenya Power Company’s Coast Regional Director Hicks Waswa and EPRB technical research director.

The committee, which was accompanied by Kilifi North MP Owen Baya, who petitioned Parliament to solve the water shortage problem as a result of huge electricity bills, also recommended the reduction of power tariffs to end the constant power disconnections.

OFF PEAK

"We have also agreed that the 12 hours off peak be increased from six to 12 to enable water companies pump more water at night and store it for distribution," he said.

"This means the respective county government will have to invest on storage facilities and electricity meter installation to cut power costs."

At the same time, Dr Pukose said they have banned any renewal of contracts for thermal power generating companies as they are the ones causing increase in the cost of power in the country.

“The biggest challenge has been contracts signed by the Energy ministry with thermal suppliers. It makes it difficult in attaining low power costs. We looked at the legislation and banned further investment in thermal power,’’ he said.

POWER CONTRACTS

Dr Pukose said the 20-year contracts have made it difficult to regulate the cost of power until the period expires.

He said the Last contract was signed in 2014.

“When you enter into a contract that will take 20 years, it’s unfair. The Ministry should stop further agreements with thermal investments; let them go to other forms of renewable energy,’’ he said.

Mr Baya, in his petition, had claimed that electricity costs are very high, which was forcing water companies to pay more than they were getting.

“KPLC constantly disconnects power to all water companies; water is a necessity to all schools, hospitals and livelihoods are affected. In my petition I sought the reduction of costs of energy by creating special tariffs,’’ he said.