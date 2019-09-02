By MOHAMED AHMED

Police are holding a Mombasa court clerk and two others who were arrested for faking surety documents used to bail out an accused person.

The court clerk, Florence Dianga, was arrested alongside her accomplices, George Ochieng Omollo and Teddy Ojwang Mwanga, in Mombasa.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) pounced on the three who are accused of making false documents to release the suspect identified as Mohammed Ali Noor.

FORGED DOCUMENTS

According to a police report obtained by the Nation, the three suspects forged a logbook registration number KTWB 366F, a valuation form, National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) search report and a KRA PIN certificate.

The said documents were forged to secure the release on bail of Mr Noor on June 5.

The police report indicates that a warrant of arrest against Mr Noor had also been issued by Mombasa Principal Magistrate Edgar Kagoni.

“Following the warrant of arrest issued, DCI Mombasa commenced an investigation to establish the authenticity of surety documents used to bail out the accused. It was established that the documents were fake,” reads the police report.