Three of the five coronavirus-positive people who disappeared from Old Town Mombasa on Thursday have been arrested.

Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata reported this on Friday, saying one had died and that another, from Mlango wa Papa, was still missing.

“All the three were found within Mombasa. The fifth person is yet to be found but we are closing in on him,” said Mr Elungata, who held a meeting with Old Town leaders at Swahili Pot Centre.

Sources told the Nation that the dead person was found within Mvita Constituency.

LOCKDOWN

The five residents left their homes together with their family members after the ancient town was put under lockdown for 15 days, alongside Eastleigh in Nairobi.

They were reportedly from Tijara, which is part of Old Town.

Governor Hassan Joho, while announcing their disappearance, regretted that they made the move despite knowing their status.

“What does that help? I have never heard of that in this world ... that you know you are sick and go into hiding [sic]. Who does that? What that means is that you are putting the other families you have run to at risk,” he said.

“What they are doing is deliberately spreading the disease. They will be dealt with,” he added.

NO COURT

However, Mr Elungata said the three would be taken to a quarantine centre, not court.

“We are not doing this [imposing the lockdown and other restrictions] to punish our people. Those found will be helped,” he said.

The commissioner urged Old Town elders to help educate the people on the Covid-19 pandemic.