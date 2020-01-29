According to the police, Mr Kinanga had withdrawn the money from Barclays Bank in Mombasa town.

Mombasa Urban Sub County Police Commander Eliud Monari said Cheques of an unknown amount were also stolen.

By MOHAMED AHMED

Dock Workers Union (DWU) senior accountant was on Wednesday shot and killed by thugs who also robbed him of Sh1.5 million in Mombasa town.

Police say Mr Samuel Kinanga, who was shot in the stomach by the thugs, succumbed to injuries while being rushed to hospital.

His colleague identified as Mr Katana Kenga, was also shot in the leg and is receiving treatment at the Coast General Hospital.

BARCLAYS BANK

The money was meant to pay workers’ January salaries. The incident happened at the DWU office, which is at least 200 metres from Makupa Police Station in Spaki, Mombasa.

According to the police, Mr Kinanga had withdrawn the money from Barclays Bank in Mombasa town.

"The official was from the bank when he was approached by two men who ordered him to surrender the money,” said Mr Monari.

He said the robbers then fled on a motorcycle.

Eyewitnesses said the three thugs arrived on the motorcycle and parked near the office before confronting the DWU official.

“The victim had alighted from a car and was getting in the office when he was accosted by two men. The third man was waiting on the motorcycle,” said a witness.

ALLEY

Nation established that the accountant was shot at an alley within the office building.

Interestingly, the Nation learnt that CCTV cameras that are outside the office stopped functioning on Tuesday.

"We have been informed that the CCTV cameras stopped since yesterday (Tuesday). We are following leads to establish if the robbery was an inside job," said Mr Monari.