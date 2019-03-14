By WACHIRA MWANGI

More by this Author

Driving schools want the implementation of the new curriculum suspended.

Coast Driving Schools Association Chairman John Magara said that the new curriculum draft should be subjected to public scrutiny before it is implemented.

“Our challenge with the new curriculum, is that it is being implemented yet it is still under debate. The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has violated the Constitution by implementing non-existent laws,” Mr Magara said on Wednesday.

He said the current driving license categories being issued by NTSA are illegal since they are not backed by the law.

NTSA Road Safety Deputy Director Duncan Cheruiyot, however, defended the agency saying: “The driving schools are aware of the new curriculum draft. We want to subject it to public participation before the final draft is published.

FINAL DRAFT

He said agency was seeking views of the public to be included in the final draft.

“We are conducting a public participation on curriculum for drivers and instructors. Kenya has never had a standardised curriculum for drivers and instructors,” he said.

The new curriculum, he said, would improve the training of drivers.

“There is need to standardise training, this will improve road safety,” added Dr Cheruiyot who also observed that most road accidents were caused by human error.

CLASSIFICATION

“Since drivers control vehicles, inadequate training often leads to road carnage. Driver training is pertinent in road safety,” Dr Cheruiyot said.

On the issue of drivers’ licences, he said: “The intention of having the new smart drivers’ licences classification will enable us keep with the best international practices,” Dr Cheruiyot added.

The NTSA Road Safety Deputy Director said the agency was facing teething problems on the issuance of driving licences to Kenyans with interim ones.