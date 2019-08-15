By MISHI GONGO

More by this Author

Some 22 drug users detained in police stations in Mombasa have asked a magistrate court to compel the police to supply the with methadone.

Methadone is a synthetic analgesic drug which is used as a substitute in the treatment of morphine and heroin addiction.

REHABILITATION

The addicts, who claimed to be on rehabilitation, said they fear for their lives should they not be supplied with the drug that helps to ease their craving for drugs.

The youth who are between 18-29 years old were arrested in a major swoop that has been going on in Mombasa since interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i launched tough war on drug trafficking at the Coast.

Dr Matiang'i attributed drug abuse to the increase of young killer gangs that have been terrorising residents in Mombasa.

A suspect, Mbarak Said Mbarak who was charged with being in possession of one roll of bhang worth Sh50, asked Mombasa Resident Magistrate David Odhiambo to order the police to supply the addicts with methadone, claiming since his arrest on August 12, he has been experiencing severe headache.

CRAZY

“Sir I pray you come to my aid, if I don’t get the methadone drug then I might not last to see the end of this case, I feel like I’m going crazy,” he said.

The officers manning the court had a hard time maintaining silence and order since the accused did not wait for their time to speak.

They were also forced to awaken others who slept through the court proceedings.

Another drug user Mohammed Omar who was charged with being in possession of 50 grams of bhang said since his arrest, he has not been able to sleep due to nightmares.

HEROIN

Most of the suspects who appeared in court on Wednesday were from Magodoroni in Kisauni, Bamburi and Bombolulu.

Shaban Mohammed pleaded guilty of being found with 10 sachets of heroin.

“Your honour I do not sell drugs, the heroin was for my consumption,” he said.