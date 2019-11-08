Elite team targets Mombasa youth gangs as dozens arrested
Friday November 8 2019
An elite security team has been formed in Mombasa to deal with criminal gangs ahead of the December holidays.
The multi-agency team, Coast regional coordinator John Elungata said, would ensure it tames the criminal activities by the youthful gangs.
“The special team will be out to deal with the criminal gangs only. We are determined to ensure that we have peaceful holidays in the county and the entire region,” said Mr Elungata.
It emerged that, already, dozens gangsters have been arrested in the county as the fight against hardcore criminals intensifies.