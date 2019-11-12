An eyewitness, Dorcas Rottok, whose child was hospitalised at the facility said the fire started in the children’s wing.

Some patients who were at the facility were forced to run out of the hospital after the inferno erupted at around 9pm.

By MOHAMED AHMED

There was panic at the Mombasa Hospital after a huge fire broke out Tuesday night.

“We were seated with my child when I heard the fire alarm, when I went out I saw huge smoke coming from a roof in the children’s wing,” said Ms Rottok.

She and other patients immediately evacuated from the facility where Mombasa Governor Joho was recently admitted.

Mr Joho spent five days at the hospital after he was admitted for malaria.

Police commander Eliud Monari confirmed some patients had been evacuated.

Some hospital equipment was also removed from the facility as Mombasa County firefighters fought the blaze.

Firefighters are still battling the inferno whose cause is yet to be established.

The fire occured a day after another erupted at Coast General Hospital, the largest referral hospital in the region.

On Monday, activities were temporarily disrupted at the Coast General Hospital after a fire which started at the hospital’s main switch caused a scare that saw doctors and some patients rush out of the hospital.

Mombasa Health executive Hazel Koitaba said the fire started as a result of rain drops splashing into the electricity circuit board at the changing room in the hospital’s administration block.