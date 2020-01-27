By MOHAMED AHMED

Former Mombasa mayor Sharrif Ali Shekue has died.

Mr Shekue died Monday at his mother’s home in Makadara, Mombasa County.

His relatives said Mr Shekue had been ailing for some time.

“He passed on this morning. He has been sick for long now,” said Ms Rahma, his sister-in-law.

Mr Shekue has been an active politician in Mombasa since 1983 when he was the Kanu party chairman for Mwembe Tayari Ward.

MOBILISATION SKILLS

He was known for his mobilisation skills at the grassroots level, according to Abdulrahman Abdallah who served as the Kanu organising secretary under Mr Shekue.

Mr Ahmed Mohdhar, who also served as a mayor of Mombasa, said that together with Mr Shekue, they vied for councillor positions in 1993.

Mr Shekue later served as Mombasa deputy mayor under Mr Taib Ali Taib before contesting for the mayor’s seat.

After learning about the death of Mr Shekue, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho sent his condolence message, terming him as a visionary and a generous leader with a loving personality.

DEEP SORROW

“It is with shock and deep sorrow that I have learnt of the demise of one of the former mayors of Mombasa H.W Shariff Ali Shekue. I join his family, friends, relatives and the people of Mombasa in mourning him.

“We wish to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to his family for the loss. Indeed, Mombasa has lost one of its beloved sons,” said Mr Joho through a post on his official Facebook page.

Until his death, Mr Shekue was a Jubilee Party member and had plans to contest for the Mvita MP’s seat in the 2022 General Election.