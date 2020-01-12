By WACHIRA MWANGI

Police in Mombasa have arrested three men and a woman after they were found in possession of seven grams of cocaine and two sachets of bhang in Nyali.

Nyali Sub-County Police Commander Daniel Mumasaba said that, working together with a multi-agency team, they were able to identify the drugs with a street value of Sh50,000.

“Officers from our station acting on a tip-off from members of the public raided a house in Nyali,” Mr Mumasaba said.

He said the four were suspected to be peddling drugs in the area.

FOREIGNERS

The two foreigners (a Swiss and a Nigerian) and two Kenyans were arrested at 2am on Saturday morning.

The police boss added that preliminary investigations indicated that the two foreigners are frequent visitors to the country.

“From their passports the two foreigners seem to be frequent visitors to Kenya while the other two are in the business of drug peddling in Nyali,” he said.

Mr Mumasaba said investigations are ongoing to ascertain the exact amount of narcotics in the suspects’ possession.

He said that the four will be charged at the Shanzu Law Courts on Monday. They will face charges of drug trafficking.

Mr Mumasaba warned those in drug business that they will be dealt with to make Nyali and the entire Mombasa County a drug free zone.