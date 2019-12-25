By MOHAMED AHMED

More by this Author

Police in Mombasa are holding two G4S employees who were arrested on suspicion of breaking into the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) cash office.

The two allegedly stole two laptops and a central processing unit (CPU) machine on Sunday night.

Port DCI boss George Mutonya told the Nation that the two accessed the office after breaking the back door of the finance manager’s office.

“They then proceeded to the office but they did not get any cash. They took away the machines, but we have managed to arrest them,” said Mr Mutonya.

ACCOMPLICES

He said two other accomplices kept an eye during the theft into the office where salaries for KPA staff are coordinated from.

Advertisement

The office is located at the ground floor of the KPA headquarters at the port of Mombasa.

“We have reviewed the CCTV footage and saw that they were four. We are looking for the other two,” said Mr Mutonya who urged G4S to conduct proper vetting of the staff they employ.

COURT APPEARANCE

The two suspects will be arraigned in Mombasa on Friday.

The G4S staff have in the recent past been mentioned in theft cases including those targeting banks.

The security company has suffered repeated high-profile robberies, including the Sh72 million heist and the Sh14 million Barclays Bank robbery.