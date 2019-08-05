Gang terrorises Mombasa residents

By MOHAMED AHMED

Panic has gripped parts of Kisauni and Nyali constituencies in Mombasa County following an attack by a machete-wielding gang Monday evening.

The gang injured several people at Kwa Bulo, Bamburi Mwisho, Bombolulu and Kisimani areas. Some of the injured are being treated at Yeshua Clinic in Bamburi.

Reports indicate that two people have died. Further, witnesses say that the gang comprised about 20 young men.

Nyali Sub-County police commander Simon Thirikwa said police officers are pursuing the gang.

"Several gunshots have been heard. Police are now going after those youths who managed to escape after stealing from several stalls," Ms Mary Odhiambo, a resident, said.