A gas cylinder explosion caused the night inferno at The Mombasa Hospital on Tuesday, police have said.

Coast Regional Police Commander Rashid Yakub said preliminary investigations showed the fire broke out in the kitchen at around 8.30pm.

“We cannot ascertain the extent of the damage but we are lucky that no life was lost. We also can't tell the value of the property that was lost," he told journalists at the scene on Wednesday, adding they would give details later.

"EVERYBODY SAFE"

There was panic at the hospital when the fire started as people ran out of the facility.

Mombasa County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo said all patients were accounted for as the fire was being contained.

“I thank rescuers who helped get patients from their wards. They did an excellent job. Everybody is safe," he said, adding they would assess the damage.

RESPONSE GOOD

County officials led by Deputy Governor Dr William Kingi, health executive Hazel Koitaba and Health Chief Officer Khadija Shikely were among leaders who visited the hospital.

Dr Kingi said they were happy with the response by the county fire department, the Kenya Navy, Kenya Ports Authority, Kenya Airports Authority, National Youth Service, the county disaster management team, the Kenya Red Cross Society, St Johns Ambulance and others,” Dr Kingi said.

“There are at least seven fire engines at the scene and there are no casualties," he said earlier, adding there was no cause for worry as all patients had been accounted for.