By WINNIE ATIENO

A man has died after he was knocked down and crushed by a goods train at Birikani in Changamwe.

According to the residents, the man was crossing the railway line Thursday morning when the train crushed him.

A sombre mood engulfed the village with residents urging the Kenya Railways Corporation to build a bridge connecting the two villages of Kwa Punda and Birikani.

“I got information that my younger brother has been knocked down by a train. I rushed and found his mutilated body. He was sliced into pieces,” Mr Nathaniel Mwaireguhe said.

CALL FOR HELP

He urged the government to help the family ferry the body to Taita Taveta County for burial.

“He has left behind three children and a wife. He was keeping poultry and pigs. I heard he was crossing the railway line when he was knocked down,” Mr Mwaireguhe added.

Maliki Awadh, a resident said pupils going to school are always at risk as they cross the railway line every day.

“I got a report about the accident, and rushed to inform the police. We urge residents to be cautious while crossing the railway line,” village elder John Calvins Omondi said.