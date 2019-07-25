By WACHIRA MWANGI

More by this Author

Mombasa County government has reshuffled chief officers of various ministries in a bid to improve service delivery.

In a memo to the departments, Governor Joho said the changes are intended to revitalise the operations of the county government with a view to improving efficiency.

The one-time Chief officer for Trade, Mr Abduklwahab Mbarak has been moved to Water epartment, while Dr Jeophita Mwajuma has taken charge of over Lands.

Mr Abdirahim Farah has been appointed the chief officer for Investment, while Mr Francis Kombe will head the Environment department in the same capacity.

Ms Justina Mwikya, Ms Tuni Mwalukumbi and Ms Ilhan Abbas will take over as chief officers for Youth & Gender, Trade and Devolution respectively.

PUBLIC HEALTH

Related Stories Governor Joho reshuffles cabinet

All the other chief officers will remain in their respective dockets. They include: Ms Aisha Abdi (Finance), Mr Babu Rajab (Sports), Mr Khamis Kurichwa (Culture), Mr Anwar Ahmed (ICT), Dr Khadijah Shikely (Medical Services), and Dr Aisha Abubakar (Public Health).

The others are Mr Albert Keno (Transport), Mr Uzel Mzera (Fisheries), Ms Rosina Wasoi (Agriculture) and Mr Innocent Mugabe (Tourism). Ms Juliana Cherera remains the Office of the Governor’s chief officer.

Governor Joho has also appointed Dr Jeophita Mwajuma, Mr Albert Keno and Mr Innocent Mugabe as acting chief officers for Housing and Physical Planning, Public Works and Infrastructure and Education respectively.

Mombasa County Acting secretary Mr Joab Tumbo told the Nation that the changes are meant to improve service delivery.

“Reshuffles are normal in any institution, it doesn’t have to be occasioned by anything in particular,” he said.

The officers affected were asked to ensure a smooth handing /taking over with minimal interruption to normal operations.

GOOD PERFORMANCE

The governor said his resolve to turn around the Mombasa City is unstoppable and that his administration will ensure that service delivery is improved.

On his twitter page, the County Executive for Trade, Tourism & Investment and a close ally to Governor Joho, Mr Fawz Rashid while presiding over the handing over of Mr Mbarak to Ms Mwalukumbi on Tuesday, thanked him for the good performance in Trade.

“Mr Mbarak has been an exemplary long serving officer in the trade docket and during his tenure, he implemented a robust business processes automation systems & Strategic Market Reforms Program, which not only enhanced revenue collection but also greatly improved service delivery.