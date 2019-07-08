By EUNICE MURATHE

More by this Author

He gives visitors a broad smiles as he invites them to sit on plastic chairs under the shade of a baobab tree. In a wok nearby, pieces of cassava are sizzling in oil and will be ready in less than five minutes.

For years now, locals and tourists have been going to Mama Ngina Drive to while away the time. And as they relax, they buy a packet of cassava crisps or fried cassava, seasoned with red chilli and lemon juice.

It is at this recreational park that Mr Hassan Juma has been selling cassava products for 40 years. “Everyone loves the crisps. Instead of going to other places, they come here to view the ocean and enjoy the breeze, “he says.

FRESH SUPPLY

The 58-year-old braves the hot sun to ensure that there is a fresh supply of cassava for visitors.

Mr Juma, a Standard Six dropout, says he loves his job and derives satisfaction from the fact that he is his own boss. When he began doing business in 1976, there were only six traders at the park. Now there are more than 300, he says.

“I do not have any other source of livelihood. I have built my life and educated my children and grandchildren from the proceeds of this business,” he says.

So what is the secret to his cassava pieces, which are nice and soft?

“Do not boil the cassava before frying it. Pour the oil in the wok, add the cassava and bring the oil to a boil. The end product is a very soft and well-cooked snack,” he says.

CASSAVA CRISPS

He sells a piece of cassava for Sh50 while the crisps range in price from Sh50 to Sh100, depending on the quantity and type.

In a good month, he earns Sh70,000. But there are bad days, especially during the low tourist season, when he takes homes just Sh200 a day.

Mr Hassan says he has bought plots, which he has let out to tenants, using his savings from the business.

The father of nine is at his open-air stand by 6am and ends his day at 8pm.