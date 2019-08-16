The Kenya County Government Workers Union Mombasa branch secretary Hajj Mwinyi said the devolved unit had invited union officials for a meeting to solve the stalemate.

The workers, who held demonstrations outside Coast Provincial General Hospital, urged Governor Hassan Joho-led administration to pay them their dues.

More than 4,000 Mombasa County began their strike on Friday over delayed July salaries.

Critical services including health were among the hardest hit after doctors and nurses boycotted duties, leaving patients to be attended to by trainees.

The workers vowed to disrupt all services until their July salaries are paid.

PAY DUES

“If they want us to resume duties, they should pay our dues,” said the nurses on Friday.

Led by Kenya National Union of Nurses Mombasa branch secretary, Stanley Mwailogho, the nurses urged the county government to pay all their dues.

“We cannot be cheated every now and then. We want money, we don’t care if there is a problem between the national and county government,” said Mr Mwailogho.

Kenya Medical Practitioner and Dentists Union Mombasa branch official, Dr Niko Gichana said the Kenya County Government Workers Union had issued a strike notice over the delayed salaries.

“Our unions told us to go home if the money is not (deposited) into our accounts by Thursday. Our unions talked to the Council of Governors who asked for more time but the period has lapsed, we are officially on strike,” said Dr Gichana.

PROMOTIONS

“It looks like the only language the county understands is total disruption of services. They need to understand that the disruption of services will begin from today (Friday),” said Dr Gichana.

The unions are also pushing for salary increment and promotions.

“We are in a meeting with the county secretary and the executives in charge of devolution and finance among others,” he said.

Mombasa County government had pleaded with over 4,000 workers against downing their tools.

JULY SALARIES

“The finance chief officer Aisha Abdi called last Friday promised to pay the July salaries by Thursday,” said Mr Mwinyi.

Speaking to Nation, Mr Mwinyi said the county also issued a circular to the 11 departments over delay in salaries.