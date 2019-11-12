By DIANA MUTHEU

Heavy rains at the Coast have disrupted transport in major towns as some roads were rendered impassable due to flooding.

The weatherman has warned residents to brace for heavy downpour for the next 30 hours.

According to Mombasa County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo, some cars were swept away by the floods which destroyed some roads in Jomvu.

He warned drivers to be cautious when using the roads.

A truck transporting goods from Majengo is stuck after the road caved in following heavy downpour in Mombasa and its environs on November 12, 2019. PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

NO CASUALTIES

Speaking to the Nation, Mr Kitiyo said there were no casualties and that his office is still monitoring the situation.

The weatherman has predicted that the rains will continue until the third week of December.

Both the county commissioner and weatherman have warned tourists and fishermen not to venture into the ocean.

“Residents should avoid the beach areas and also vacate areas prone to flooding,” Mr Kitiyo said.

Counties mostly affected by the floods are Mombasa and Kilifi.

In Mombasa, the rains have been pounding continuously for the last 24 hours.

Kwale, Taita Taveta and Lamu counties are experiencing low rains.

A traffic jam along Makupa Causeway in Mombasa on November 12, 2019 following floods caused by heavy rains. PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

MOST AFFECTED AREAS

The most affected areas in Mombasa are Bombolulu, Likoni, Mshomoroni, Jomvu, Kiembeni and parts of the central business district.

Several business premises along Mombasa’s Moi Avenue are flooded as a result of the heavy rains.

Activities at some fuel stations along Jomo Kenyatta Avenue have been paralysed as they are flooded.

Doctors in the region have warned that the rain waters may lead to an outbreak of waterborne diseases.

“The rain water flows together with sewage and residents in flood-prone areas are likely to be affected by the contaminated water,” Dr Levin Shikanda said.

The Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) expressed fears that if the rains persists for the whole day, most parts of Mombasa and Kilifi counties will be flooded.

A flooded fuel station along Jomo Kenyatta Avenue in Mombasa on November 12, 2019. PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND

KRCS Coast Regional Manager Hassan Musa has urged residents in affected areas to move to higher ground.

“Households have been affected and people should take caution and move to safer places,” Mr Musa said, adding that drivers should also be careful.

Mr Musa also cautioned parents to watch over their children as it could be dangerous for them to play outside as the heavy rains continue.