But a select committee formed to investigate his conduct said claims were unsubstantiated.

He had been impeached Mr Balala over allegations of misconduct and incompetence.

Last week, the assembly cleared county transport boss Taufiq Balala of any wrongdoing and stopped any further action against him.

By BAYA SAMUEL

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has lauded the Mombasa County assembly for clearing his transport executive Taufiq Mohamed Balala over any wrongdoing.

Through his communication director Richard Chacha on Wednesday, Mr Joho said the focus should now turn to the realisation of the county’s 2035 development agenda.

“I want to laud the assembly for clearing Mr Balala and this now gives room for even a closer working relationship between the executive and the assembly,” said Mr Joho.

The statement is likely to end brewing tension between the county administration and assembly that threatened to derail delivery of key services to locals.

Last week, the assembly cleared Mr Balala of any wrongdoing and stopped any further action against him.

They had earlier sought to impeach the Transport minister on account of alleged misconduct and incompetence.

“This means that the people of Mombasa will continue to get proper service delivery from my team and the most important thing is for the Mombasa residents to support the county’s development programs,” said Mr Joho.

The select committee by the Mombasa assembly Speaker Arub Khatri to said there was no evidence to prove claims against the county minister.

“The select committee having investigated the allegations of incompetence and gross violation of the constitution and other laws and received submissions from witnesses and Mr Balala himself, has considered the evidence adduced and the proofs thereof and unanimously agreed that all the allegations were unsubstantiated and therefore has recommended that no further proceedings should be taken,” said part of the report from the committee.

The assembly passed a motion to impeach Mr Balala on March 19, through a motion moved by Jomvu Kuu MCA Shebe Salim.

Then a five-member select committee was thereafter appointed on March 26, to investigate the allegations against him.