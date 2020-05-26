All staff who came into contact with the infected colleague are currently undergoing counselling and screening, the CEO said.

By SIAGO CECE

KCB Bank has temporarily closed its Mvita branch in Mombasa after an employee tested positive for the new coronavirus.

In a press release, KCB Group CEO Joshua Oigara confirmed said the outlet was closed for three days for immediate cleaning and disinfection of the premises.

All staff who came into contact with the infected colleague are currently undergoing counselling and screening, the CEO said.

“Our priority remains safeguarding the safety and wellbeing of our staff, customers and other stakeholders,” said Mr Oigara

He said the bank had taken precautionary measures internally in line with guidelines issued by government agencies.

The bank encouraged its customers to access their services using its digital channels including mobile banking, KCB M-Pesa, Vooma and internet banking

Customers can also use alternative options like KCB Mtaani agents, cash recyclers, ATMs and cash deposit machines.

KCB is the largest commercial bank in Kenya with branches in Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda and a representative office in Ethiopia.

The bank says it has deployed screening and quarantine to manage the incident.