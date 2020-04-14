By MOHAMED AHMED

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has suspended health services at its Bandari Staff Clinic following seven cases of the deadly coronavirus and two deaths.

In a short statement by Head of Medical Services, Dr Gome Lenga, KPA said the decision followed a directive by Mombasa County as some of the patients were treated at the clinic.

"Due to a public order issued to the authority on April 3, 2020 by the chief executive of health of Mombasa County, we are sorry to say the Bandari Staff Clinic will be closed to all employees and their dependents from April 15 to 29 or when further advised," reads the statement seen by the Nation.

ALTERNATIVES

Dr Lenga said the staff members and their families will receive out-patient services at Pandya Memorial, Aga Khan, Mombasa and Jocham hospitals.

"At these institutions, note that your biometric identification card will be required before services are offered," he told them.

The announcement came after the parastatal on Tuesday confirmed that seven of its staff had tested positive for the Covid-19 disease.

Acting Managing Director Rashid Salim said all those who had contacts with the patients were identified and quarantined within Mombasa.