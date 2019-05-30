By WINNIE ATIENO

More by this Author

The Kenya Ports Authority is in the process of drafting a memorandum of understanding to compensate persons affected by its ongoing sand harvesting exercise off Tiwi course line.

KPA's acting Head of Projects Development Management, Mr William Tenay told the National Environmental Complaints Committee that the authority will address grievances raised over the sand harvesting exercise.

“The authority is in the process of drafting an MOU for compensation of the project affected persons. As sand harvesting continues, mitigation measures are in place including robust monitoring by multi-agencies supervised by marine biologists,” Mr Tenay told the committee.

The team also held separate closed door meetings with KPA officials and the leadership of Beach Management Units (BMUs) in Kwale .

The environmental committee led by Secretary Dr John Chumo is in the Coast region on a fact-finding mission.