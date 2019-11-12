By WACHIRA MWANGI

Panic gripped the Likoni Ferry Channel on Monday after a bus belonging to Kenyatta University failed to climb the ramp and almost plunged into the Indian Ocean.

The bus was the second last one to exit the ferry which had just arrived one the Likoni side from Mombasa Island.

The driver is said to have miscalculated as he drove off the ferry.

Kenya Ferry Service (KFS) Assistant Public Relations Manager Harun Mutiso said that there was no cause for alarm.

“There were no students in the bus at the time of the incident. As a routine, we ask passengers to alight as the buses get into the ferry. We did our best to secure the bus," Mr Mutiso said.

Mr Mutiso added that since the recent tragedy, where Ms Mariam Kighenda, 35 and her four-year-old daughter Amanda Mutheu drowned after their car slipped off Likoni Ferry channel, into the Indian Ocean, the KFS management and staff have improved on safety.

